BOGOTA — A former hit man for late drug lord Pablo Escobar who confessed to killing hundreds of people during one of Colombia’s most violent periods died Thursday from cancer, prison authorities said.
Jhon Jairo Velásquez, known by his nickname Popeye, died at the National Cancer Institute in Bogota, where he had been hospitalized since late December.
Velásquez admitted to carrying out at least 300 murders himself and said he helped coordinate the deaths of some 3,000 other individuals on behalf of Escobar’s Medellin cartel during the 1980s and 90s. He spent 23 years behind bars and was released in 2014 on parole.
ASSOCIATED PRESS