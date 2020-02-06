ISTANBUL — Passengers who lived through the crash landing in Istanbul that killed three people and left a Turkish airliner crumpled into pieces say the plane’s descent felt unusually fast.

Engin Demir, who was injured in the crash, told NTV television that he really noticed the speed as the Boeing 737 operated by low-cost Pegasus Airline landed at Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Wednesday evening.

Coming in amid strong winds and heavy rain, the plane overshot the runway. It skidded about 165 to 200 feet before dropping into a 98-foot high ditch, according to the city’s governor, Ali Yerlikaya. The 11-year-old plane broke into three pieces, forcing passengers to squeeze out through the cracks or climb onto its damaged wings. In addition to the deaths, 180 people were injured, authorities said.