Kenyatta arrived at the White House on a rainy afternoon for his second meeting with Trump. Trump stepped out beneath an awning to greet Kenyatta and escort him to the Oval Office, where they were to discuss trade and other issues.

WASHINGTON — President Trump and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta sounded positive notes Thursday about a future trade deal between their countries. Trump said the first such agreement between the United States and a nation in sub-Saharan Africa “probably” would happen.

As East Africa’s economic hub, Kenya has strategic importance as the United States tries to counter the influence of China. More than a decade ago, China surpassed the United States as Africa’s largest trading partner.

Trump recently signed a trade agreement with China, and separate deals with Canada and Mexico.

Kenyatta, in remarks Wednesday at the Atlantic Council in Washington, warned against a return to the Cold War era where countries across Africa were forced to choose sides.

Global powers are ‘‘behaving like Africa is for the taking,’’ Kenyatta said. “We don’t want to be forced to choose. . . . We must begin to look at Africa as the world’s biggest opportunity, and I believe that you can dare to look at it with a fresh eye.”

Kenyatta rejected concerns that a free trade deal with the United States would undermine a new continental free trade agreement in Africa aimed at creating the world’s largest common market. Kenya was one of the first to sign the deal, he said.

According to Kenyatta’s office, Kenya has been working closely with the United States to craft a trade arrangement that guarantees continued market access for Kenya’s products in the United States after the African Growth and Opportunity Act expires in 2025.

It means duty-free access for Kenya to the US market, Kenya’s third-largest export destination.

Meanwhile Kenya is struggling to finance its debt due in part to borrowing from the Chinese to finance large infrastructure projects such as a $3.8 billion standard gauge railway line. Part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the majority-Chinese financed railway is Kenya’s largest infrastructure project since independence from Britain in 1963.

Critics say the 380-mile project is overpriced.