ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Licenses to hunt 70 elephants were auctioned off Friday in Botswana’s capital, Gaborone, less than a year after the government there lifted a five-year-old hunting ban in hopes of reducing human-elephant conflict, after the conservation effort led to an increase in the pachyderm population.

The auction was not open to reporters, and organizers refused to speak about it when contacted. Participants put down deposits of about $18,000 each for a seat.

Wildlife hunting is a controversial topic in Africa, with critics arguing that the income governments get from licensing the killing of threatened species like elephants does little to expand wider conservation efforts. Botswana’s former president, Ian Khama, was a renowned opponent of elephant hunting, and he instituted a ban.