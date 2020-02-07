The users were memorializing Li, who is considered the first to sound the alarm about the deadly new virus when he leaked a Dec. 30 document from his hospital confirming a diagnosis. On Jan. 1, he was detained and silenced by Wuhan police, who accused him of spreading false rumors.

Within hours of Li Wenliang’s death, millions of Chinese, homebound in the coronavirus crisis, tried to bypass censors to post the hashtag #WeWantFreedomOfSpeech in a remarkable but short-lived digital uprising.

HANGZHOU, China — Streets across China were quiet and neighborhoods sealed, but grief and rage against the government poured onto social media Friday as the country confronted the death of the ‘‘whistle-blower doctor’’ whose story was seen as a parable for the Communist Party’s failings.

Advertisement

As the torrent of outrage built up overnight, the government in Beijing turned to a familiar tool — censorship — as it sought to prevent the already-staggering public health crisis from taking a volatile turn.

‘‘He was an ordinary figure, but a symbol,’’ said Zhang Lifan, an independent historian in Beijing. ‘‘If it weren’t for the epidemic and nobody could leave their home, there would likely be demonstrations right now. Officials are absolutely concerned.’’

Li’s fame skyrocketed in recent days after he disclosed that after police released him in January, he immediately returned to work at Wuhan Central Hospital and contracted the virus from patients. He fell ill Jan. 10 and three weeks later, at 34, became one of the 630 Chinese to succumb to the disease.

On Friday, in semiautonomous Hong Kong, activists held an evening memorial for Li in the city’s financial district. On the Chinese mainland, where such gatherings are often quickly snuffed out, supporters around the country used the internet to order deliveries of flowers to Wuhan Central, where Li worked and died. As night fell over Wuhan, residents collectively shut off their lights and whistled out of their windows at the stroke of 9 p.m. to celebrate Li’s memory.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the government made apparent gestures to placate the public.

The Communist Party’s anticorruption agency announced an investigation into Li’s death. Officials at the National Health Commission told reporters it would carefully review his medical records to determine how he fell so sharply ill, and offered its condolences.

Yet neither agency touched what many consider to be the crux of the Li saga: how he fought and lost against the coverups and the censorship — the very nature of the Communist Party — in the early days of the virus outbreak.

Online, many Chinese did.

Overnight Thursday, the #Wewantfreedomofspeech hashtag gathered more than 2 million views before it was deleted.

‘‘A system that won’t allow truth finally kills an honest, brave, and hard-working citizen. We should be not only angered but also ashamed! Why can’t people have freedom of speech? Why can’t we question?’’ said one post archived by the California-based China Digital Times project before it, too, was scrubbed by censors.

Others drew a direct line between ‘‘sealed mouths’’ and their current predicament — ‘‘sealed cities’’ under lockdown — and warned that historically, disasters have struck China when speech has been gagged.

Some users on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, took the risky step of echoing Hong Kong’s protest movement and drawing up a list of ‘‘five demands’’ that asked the Chinese government to formally apologize to Li and legally enforce freedom of speech, among other things.

Advertisement

Still others went as far as comparing the unifying, rallying effect of Li’s death to the 1989 student movement in Tiananmen Square, which was brutally crushed by the Communist Party. The posts were quickly removed.

On WeChat, a popular social media app, clips were posted of the protest anthem ‘‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’’ from ‘‘Les Miserables.’’

By morning, Li’s name was the most heavily censored term on Weibo, according to the website freeweibo.com, which tracks the most frequently deleted terms on the platform.

The press was also kept on a tight leash as news of Li’s death broke.

On Friday, Chinese outlets appeared free to cover Li, and most reports stayed tightly focused on questions about his surviving relatives’ condition and how he became infected. Shortly before his death, Li revealed that he may have brought the coronavirus home from his work and infected his family, including his pregnant wife.