Speculation about Francis’ decision has intensified in recent weeks after retired Pope Benedict XVI co-authored a book insisting on the “foundational” need for a celibate priesthood. The book, excerpts of which were published Jan. 12, appeared to be a direct attempt by the retired pope and his conservative allies to influence the thinking of the current one.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis will release his eagerly awaited document on the Amazon next Wednesday, with attention focused on whether he will approve calls by the region’s bishops to ordain married men to address a priest shortage there.

Vatican officials sought to defuse that idea Friday, saying Francis had turned over his document to the Holy See for translation on Dec. 27, before “From the Depths of Our Heart” came out. They said Francis’ text did not undergo any changes since then.

The document ‘‘Dear Amazon,’’ will contain Francis’ own reflections about a three-week long meeting of Amazonian bishops he presided over last fall.

In their final statement at the end of the meeting, the Amazon bishops called for the establishment of criteria to ordain married men as priests to address the clergy shortage in the vast region, where the faithful can go months without a Mass.

While the Catholic Church allows for married priests in its Eastern rites and makes exceptions for Anglican and Protestant priest converts, the Latin rite church has required celibacy among its priests for a millennium.

Associated Press