Pope Francis will mark the fifth anniversary of his ecological manifesto by visiting a southern Italian region where decades of toxic-waste dumping by the mob have polluted the environment and sickened its people. The diocese of Acerra said Francis’ May 24 visit trip to the so-called Land of Fires would be a source of joy and hope. Italy’s National Institutes of Health said in a 2016 report that residents of the area near Naples suffered higher-than-normal incidents of death and cancer due to exposure to contaminants from illegal dumps and the burning of waste. (AP)

Germany

Gov. with far-right backing resigns

BERLIN — A German state governor installed with the help of a far-right party said Saturday he is resigning with immediate effect, three days after his election shook the country’s politics and stoked new tensions in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government. Thomas Kemmerich’s announcement came as leaders of Merkel’s governing coalition, meeting in Berlin, demanded that he go and the legislature of the eastern state of Thuringia “promptly” choose a successor. They called for that to be followed quickly by a new regional election. Kemmerich’s election was only possible because the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, supported him in a vote in the state legislature — as did the regional branch of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, against the wishes of its national leadership. (AP)