The British government changed its policy late Thursday so that government buildings won’t hoist the flag for Prince Andrew’s birthday and local town halls won’t be obliged to do it, either.

The queen’s second son turns 60 this month, but the nation won’t be celebrating — as it normally does — by flying the Union Jack flag atop government buildings. The Duke of York will also miss out on a military promotion, which would normally be the convention on this particular birthday.

This change applies to only Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties following a backlash over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Over the course of 2020, the Union Jack flag will continue to flutter atop government buildings at full mast on the birthdays of nine other senior members of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne; Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Wessex; Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have also stepped back from royal duties and are now living in Canada. The new flag policy does not apply to them. The government flies flags only for the queen’s husband, her children and their spouses, and the direct line of succession.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters on Friday that the government officials held discussions with Buckingham Palace on Thursday. The spokesman said that officials will be ‘‘advising councils that there is no requirement to fly flags on the 19th of February, following the decision of the Duke of York to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future.’’ He said that the palace was in agreement with the decision.

The change follows reports that some town councils were upset at being told they had to fly the flag on Andrew’s birthday. Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson told the Liverpool Echo that it would not have been ‘‘appropriate.’’ He added: ‘‘This isn’t to do with being anti-royal; we have flown the flag for the Queen before.’’

Andrew, who served as a pilot in the Royal Navy, will also be missing out on a military promotion this year. On his 50th birthday, he was promoted to rear admiral. On his 55th, he became vice admiral, the position he holds now. Normally, on his 60th, he’d be expected to be promoted to admiral, the highest rank in the Royal Navy for serving officers.

‘‘Following the decision by His Royal Highness to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, The Duke of York has asked the Ministry of Defence if this promotion might be deferred until such time that His Royal Highness returns to public duty,’’ a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said in a statement.

Last month, the US attorney in Manhattan said that Prince Andrew had provided ‘‘zero cooperation’’ with the FBI investigation into allegations of sex trafficking by Epstein.

Andrew hasn’t commented publicly on the prosecutor’s claims. After his interview with the BBC — panned by some as ‘‘nuclear explosion level bad’’ — he issued a statement saying that he was willing to work with authorities.

Not all of the planned public celebrations for Prince Andrew have been nixed. His birthday will still be acknowledged by the ringing of bells from Westminster Abbey.