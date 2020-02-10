The flawed website for the app, called Elector, failed to secure personal details in the voter registry, which also included the address and gender of each voter, even those who did not use it, and in some cases phone numbers as well, the Haaretz newspaper first reported Sunday.

Israel’s Privacy Protection Authority said it was looking into what it called a “grave” security lapse by the maker of an app promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party that led to the exposure of personal data of all 6.5 million eligible voters in Israel, including full names and identity card numbers.

The maker of Elector did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment, but in a statement, it sought to play down the potential consequences, describing the leak as a “one-off incident that was immediately dealt with” and saying it had since bolstered the site’s security.

The data required essentially no hacking skills to access, and it was unknown how many people had downloaded the registry.

Netanyahu had encouraged supporters to download the app, which offers news and information related to the March 2 election, the third in less than a year after the first two failed to provide an outright winner and efforts to form a coalition came up short.

The Privacy Protection Authority, a unit of the Justice Ministry, said that responsibility for complying with Israeli privacy law involving use of the voter registry “lies with the parties themselves.”

It stopped short of announcing a full-fledged investigation.

Ran Bar-Zik, a developer for Verizon Media who wrote the story the Haaretz published Sunday, was alerted to the breach over the weekend.

The leak was believed to be the largest disclosure of Israeli voter information since 2006, when an employee of the Interior Ministry stole the population registry and then published it.

New York Times