It has also raised uncomfortable questions over the direction that Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union — still Germany’s biggest party but shrinking fast — will take after she leaves power next year.

The announcement reinforced a profound sense of malaise and political limbo in Germany at a time when neighboring capitals are impatiently looking to Berlin for leadership in a post-Brexit Europe.

BERLIN — Amid furor over her party’s flirtation with the far right in eastern Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s hand-picked successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said Monday that she would no longer seek the country’s top position, adding to the political uncertainty in Europe’s most important democracy.

Kramp-Karrenbauer’s announcement came after five days of political turmoil, in which the party’s local chapter in the eastern state of Thuringia voted for the same candidate as the far-right Alternative for Germany.

The vote defied Kramp-Karrenbauer, who as party leader had given clear instructions not to collaborate with the Alternative for Germany at any level.

“The AfD stands against everything that we in the CDU stand for,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a news conference announcing her decision not to seek the top office, using acronyms for Alternative for Germany and her own Christian Democratic Union. “Any form of rapprochement with the AfD weakens the CDU.”

Kramp-Karrenbauer, who will remain defense minister, was chosen as leader of Merkel’s conservative party in December 2018 and had been widely expected to succeed her as chancellor.

Her victory at the time, over two more conservative men, had been seen as an endorsement of Merkel’s liberal legacy — and a mandate to preserve it.

But it was a narrow victory, and in the 14 months since, Kramp-Karrenbauer has not only failed to win over the skeptics in her party but also lost the trust of erstwhile fans and has seen her popularity in opinion polls erode.

She said Monday that she would remain party leader until a replacement — and candidate for chancellor — can be chosen at a party congress in December.

The crisis in Thuringia has given particular symbolic importance to the resignation of Kramp-Karrenbauer, who has categorically rejected working with Alternative for Germany.

In June, she accused the party of creating the “intellectual climate” in which a far-right extremist shot and killed Walter Lübcke, a regional government official, in what was the first far-right political assassination in Germany since World War II.

Kramp-Karrenbauer has said that anyone who toys with the idea of working with the AfD “should close their eyes and imagine Walter Lübcke.” But in the more conservative wing of the Christian Democrats, her resignation was welcomed. Hans-Georg Maassen, a former chief of the intelligence service, celebrated her move. “The right decision,” he wrote on Twitter. “The CDU now needs a chief who solves problems and isn’t part of the problems.”

Alternative for Germany was quick to hail Kramp-Karrenbauer’s resignation as a victory. Alexander Gauland, a senior party leader, welcomed her announcement as a sign that there was no longer a consensus inside the Christian Democrats on isolating the AfD.