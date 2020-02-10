Turkey’s response Monday included attacks on what it said were ‘‘115 regime targets,’’ including mortar positions, tanks, and a helicopter. A hundred and one troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad were killed, the Turkish defense ministry said.

The latest hostilities started after shelling by Syrian forces killed five Turkish soldiers and injured five others, according to Turkey’s defense ministry. The deaths came a week after a previous round of Syrian shelling in Idlib killed eight Turkish military personnel.

ISTANBUL — Syria and Turkey inched closer to all-out war Monday as their troops exchanged deadly fire for the second time in a matter of days in Idlib, a contested and ravaged northern province that is the last major rebel redoubt remaining in Syria’s nine-year war.

The clashes followed a recent decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to send more Turkish troops to Idlib: a gamble aimed at slowing the pace of a quickening Syrian military advance. A Russian-backed Syrian offensive aimed at recapturing territory in and around the province has killed hundreds of civilians over a few months and sent hundreds of thousands of displaced people fleeing toward Turkey’s border — startling Erdogan’s government, which already hosts roughly 4 million Syrian refugees.

Assad’s government, in its drive to retake all the territory it lost to rebels during Syria’s long war, has vowed to defeat the rebels in Idlib, a province largely controlled by extremist militants. The Trump administration has condemned the Syrian offensive and supported Turkey’s recent actions in Idlib, even as US officials have fretted about the growing sway of Islamist militants in the province.

To deter the Syrian army, Turkey has sent reinforcements to a dozen military observation posts it maintains in Idlib. But deadly strikes by the Syrian government on Turkish positions, twice in the last week, appeared to show that the deterrent was failing.

Instead, Syria and its allies were striking with greater intensity.

The first attack occurred Feb. 3, when shelling by Syrian government forces near the town of Saraqeb killed seven Turkish soldiers and a civilian employee of the Turkish military. In the aftermath of the attack, Erdogan said Turkey had carried out retaliatory air and artillery attacks.

On Monday, Syrian forces carried out ‘‘intense artillery shelling’’ on a Turkish position in Taftanaz, about eight miles northeast of Idlib’s provincial capital, killing the five Turkish soldiers, according to Turkey’s defense ministry and monitoring groups.

