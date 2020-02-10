On Saturday, he shot them dead, and embarked on a deadly, 18-hour rampage that became Thailand’s worst mass shooting in memory. In all, Jakrapanth, 31, took the lives of 29 people before the police shot him dead as he hid in a seven-story shopping mall.

KORAT, Thailand — Fellow soldiers described him as quiet and affable, a skilled marksman who liked to play soccer. But people who knew Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma also knew this: He had a deep-seated grudge against his superior officer, a colonel, and the colonel’s mother-in-law, believing that the pair had cheated him in a land deal.

“Nobody can escape death,” he posted online during his killing spree. “Rich from cheating and taking advantage of people … Do they think they can take money to spend in hell?”

The dispute that preceded the massacre involved the gunman’s superior officer, Colonel Anantharot Krasae, and a business operated by the colonel’s family that sold homes and helped soldiers borrow money from a military lending program.

The colonel’s wife, Pornlaphat Mitrchan; her mother, Anong Mitrchan; and her father, Narupol Mitrchan, a retired colonel, were all part of the business.

A friend of Jakrapanth, who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution, said that the sergeant major had expected to receive about $13,000 in cash back from a loan they had arranged, but the money had disappeared.

On Saturday, the sergeant major met with Anantharot, Anong, and a property agent to discuss the money he was owed.

He shot all three, killing the colonel and his mother-in-law. The agent was seriously wounded but survived.

Pornlaphat said the family built houses to sell to soldiers but insisted that her mother and her husband had nothing to do with the money owed to the sergeant major. She said he was owed about $1,700 from the loan for the house, which he bought for about $50,000.

“This was the discount from the house he bought from us,” she said.

New York Times