The case was triggered by a decision by Morrison’s government to deport two Aboriginal men who had been convicted of separate assaults after spending almost their whole lives in Australia.

In a 4-3 decision, the High Court accepted that Aborigines have a unique connection with their traditional lands and therefore can never be regarded as foreigners, even if they have not held Australian citizenship.

SYDNEY — All of Australia’s Aborigines, regardless of birthplace or nationality, are automatically Australian citizens, the nation’s highest court ruled Tuesday in a decision that undercut an anticrime campaign by the government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison that has drawn criticism from human rights advocates.

Lawyers for Daniel Love, who was born in Papua New Guinea, and Brendan Thoms, who was born in New Zealand, argued successfully that an indigenous person can never be classified as an ‘‘alien.’’

The case, which was essentially a clash between Australia’s recognition of historical wrongs against its original inhabitants and its growing modern hostility toward outsiders perceived to be a threat to society, marks the first time the courts have curtailed an increasingly active policy of expelling lifelong residents who have been sentenced to prison terms as short as one year.

Thoms cannot be deported, the court said. But it said Love, who says he is a member of the Kamilaroi tribe from central-eastern Australia, will need to take the extra step of proving his indigenous heritage.

‘‘Throughout history, the lives of dispossessed and exiled persons and their descendants have been sustained, and their identities shaped, by the hope of returning to their places of belonging,’’ the court’s newest and youngest judge, James Edelman, said in his judgment.

‘‘The identity of Aboriginal people, whether citizens or non-citizens, is shaped by a fundamental spiritual and cultural sense of belonging to Australia.’’

Washington Post