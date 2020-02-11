CAPE TOWN — Thirty years ago, Nelson Mandela was released from 27 years of imprisonment by South Africa’s apartheid regime and instantly galvanized the country, and the world, to dismantle the brutal system of racial oppression.
Raising a clenched-fist salute and striding purposefully from the gates of Victor Verster prison, Mandela, then 71, made it clear he was committed to ending apartheid and establishing majority rule and rights for all in South Africa.
His release gave many South Africans their first view of Mandela because during his imprisonment the regime banned the publication of images of him and his speeches. And then, suddenly, he was on national television, urging massive changes.
‘‘Comrades and fellow South Africans, I greet you all in the name of peace, democracy, and freedom for all,’’ Mandela said hours after his release, speaking to supporters at Cape Town’s City Hall.
On Tuesday, current President Cyril Ramaphosa, who held the microphone during Mandela’s address, returned to the City Hall to address the nation, saying Mandela’s stirring address was a “speech that birthed a nation.” Four years after his release, Mandela was elected president.
