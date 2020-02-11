CARACAS — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó returned home Tuesday, arriving on a commercial flight to the nation’s main airport near Caracas without incident following a risky international tour that included a White House meeting with President Trump.
Guaido walked from the airport pumping his right hand over his head. Outside, less friendly crowds awaited him.
“Dirty traitor!” and “Get out!” they shouted as an SUV whisked him away. Guaidó backers shouted his name in support: “Guaidó! Guaidó!”
Guaidó launched the trip with the goal of redoubling his backing in Washington and Europe to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro. The trip’s high-point came with a meeting inside the Oval Office with Trump, after the president recognized him as the “legitimate president of Venezuela.’’
“I’m bringing with me the commitment of the free world willing to help us recover democracy and freedom,” Guaidó said on Twitter upon his return. “We begin a new moment.”
The opposition leader rose to prominence a year ago, claiming presidential powers, contending that Maduro’s rule is illegitimate after fraudulent election in 2018. He won backing from at least 50 nations, including the United States.
Guaidó left Venezuela in mid-January, defying a travel ban ordered by the government-friendly supreme court that put his safe return in jeopardy.
Associated Press