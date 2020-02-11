CARACAS — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó returned home Tuesday, arriving on a commercial flight to the nation’s main airport near Caracas without incident following a risky international tour that included a White House meeting with President Trump.

Guaido walked from the airport pumping his right hand over his head. Outside, less friendly crowds awaited him.

“Dirty traitor!” and “Get out!” they shouted as an SUV whisked him away. Guaidó backers shouted his name in support: “Guaidó! Guaidó!”