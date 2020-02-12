PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron’s government announced a raft of plans Wednesday to curb its carbon emissions, including getting a new hybrid-engine armored car for the French leader.

Other new steps include an annual bonus of $220 for civil servants who switch to bicycles or car-sharing for their rides to work.

The state will also stop buying throwaway plastics beginning in July and use at least 20 percent organic ingredients in civil servants’ canteens, a minister said after a government meeting focused on reducing the environmental footprint of France’s large state sector.