LONDON — Police in Northern Ireland charged a 52-year-old man on Wednesday with murdering a journalist during a riot involving Irish Republican Army dissidents last year.

The shooting death of Lyra McKee caused widespread shock in a region still scarred by decades of violence.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man, who has not been named, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and “professing to be a member of a proscribed organization.”