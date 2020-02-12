LONDON — Police in Northern Ireland charged a 52-year-old man on Wednesday with murdering a journalist during a riot involving Irish Republican Army dissidents last year.
The shooting death of Lyra McKee caused widespread shock in a region still scarred by decades of violence.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man, who has not been named, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and “professing to be a member of a proscribed organization.”
McKee, 29, was observing antipolice rioting in the city, also known as Derry, when she was killed in April 2019. The New IRA, a small paramilitary group that opposes Northern Ireland’s peace process, said its members shot McKee by accident while firing at police.
Advertisement
The IRA and most other paramilitary groups have disarmed, but a small number of dissidents refused to abandon violence.
associated press