JOHANNESBURG — The US military has switched from trying to degrade Islamic extremist groups in West Africa’s sprawling Sahel region to merely trying to contain them, a new US government report says.

The quarterly report by the inspectors general for the Pentagon, State Department, and USAID released this week was the first one to be unclassified as interest surges in the US military’s activities in Africa. Security allies are worried as the United States considers cutting troops on the continent to counter China and Russia elsewhere in the world.

Top concerns in Africa include the fast-growing threat from multiple extremist groups in the Sahel region just south of the Sahara Desert and the enduring threat by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab in Somalia, which killed three Americans in an attack against US forces in Kenya last month.