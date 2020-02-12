LAHORE, Pakistan — A Pakistani court on Wednesday handed down a five-year prison term to a radical cleric for terrorism financing.

Hafiz Saaed is wanted by Washington and New Delhi for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people in neighboring India. The United States put a $10 million bounty out for his arrest.

The Pakistani court was not trying the cleric in connection with that attack, but on charges that his charity organizations, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat, are fronts for funding the militant group that he founded, Lashkar-e-Taiba. India blames that group for the attacks in Mumbai.