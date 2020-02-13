Lisa Dallow woke from her two-month coma with some memories of the chaos that followed a volcano’s eruption: the screams, the ‘‘boulders’’ that hit her, the helicopter that lifted her away.
She didn’t know what happened to her husband and 15-year-old daughter on the New Zealand island, a relative told Australian media. She just remembered that they ran.
And so it fell to family to break the awful news, father-in-law Brian Dallow told 7News Adelaide.
Gavin and Zoe were dead.
The 48-year-old Australian mother was ‘‘emotional,’’ Brian Dallow said.
The tragedy hanging over Lisa Dallow’s recovery is a testament to the horrific aftermath of December’s eruption on White Island, a popular tourist destination where New Zealand’s most active volcano killed 21 people and left dozens more with grave injuries.
Lisa Dallow’s husband, Gavin, was mourned by hundreds at a funeral last monthd. But Zoe’s memorial was postponed in the hopes her mother would be able to attend.
The Dallows were on a cruise last year when they stopped at White Island. Authorities said they were among 47 people on the island when the crater erupted, sending ash thousands of feet into the air.
Lisa Dallow suffered burns on 60 percent of her body.
