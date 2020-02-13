Lisa Dallow woke from her two-month coma with some memories of the chaos that followed a volcano’s eruption: the screams, the ‘‘boulders’’ that hit her, the helicopter that lifted her away.

She didn’t know what happened to her husband and 15-year-old daughter on the New Zealand island, a relative told Australian media. She just remembered that they ran.

And so it fell to family to break the awful news, father-in-law Brian Dallow told 7News Adelaide.