The revelation about the infection aboard the Westerdam, a Holland America Line cruise ship that left Hong Kong on Feb. 1, came Sunday as American passengers frantically prepared to evacuate another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, that has been quarantined for more than 10 days in the Japanese port city of Yokohama with hundreds on board ill with the virus. Japanese health officials said the number of confirmed cases found on the ship had grown by 70, to 355.

An American woman who left a cruise ship in Cambodia last week and flew to Malaysia with more than 100 other passengers has tested positive for the coronavirus, alarming health specialists who fear that some exposed passengers who then traveled onward could become a new source for global transmission.

The Westerdam, with 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members, was at sea for just under 14 days, the time frame that is believed to be the maximum incubation period for the highly transmissible virus, named COVID-19.

Cambodia allowed the ship to dock after it was repeatedly turned away by other countries over virus concerns. Officials said that more than 140 other passengers from the Westerdam had flown by Saturday from Cambodia to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital. All but the American woman and her husband were eventually allowed to continue to their destinations, including airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and Australia.

As of Sunday, 233 passengers and 747 crew members were still on the ship docked at Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Holland America said. The more than 1,000 other passengers departed Sihanoukville on charter flights to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and were in various stages of transit home, the cruise line said.

It was unclear whether Cambodia would seek to quarantine passengers who are still in the country, or whether those who had left by plane would face quarantine in their own countries when they arrived.

“We anticipated glitches, but I have to tell you I didn’t anticipate one of this magnitude,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, adding that the best approach to containing a broader spread of the virus from the Westerdam would be to track down all of the passengers and quarantine them for two weeks.

“This could be a turning point” in the epidemic, Schaffner said. “We have potentially many people in many countries, and all it would require is just the establishment of another outbreak in another country, and that could potentially tip the scales.”

Dr. Eyal Leshem, director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel, called the disclosures “extremely concerning” and said the passengers who traveled onward from Kuala Lumpur substantially increased the risk of a pandemic.

“We may end up with three or four countries with sustained transmission of the virus,” he said. “It may be more and more difficult to make sure this outbreak is contained only within China.”

Cambodia’s prime minister, Hun Sen — who has argued that fears about the virus are overblown and refused to evacuate Cambodian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city where it emerged — personally greeted many Westerdam passengers with flowers when they disembarked on Thursday. But he may have put his own citizens at risk as a result.

The biggest cluster of cases so far outside China, where the virus emerged, is on the Diamond Princess, still docked off Yokohama. And hundreds of passengers from the Westerdam have already departed for several countries.

Malaysia’s deputy prime minister, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, said at a news conference on Sunday that the American woman, who is 83, had tested positive twice for the virus.

The woman and her husband, 85, also a US citizen, were both hospitalized and in isolation. The husband has also been tested twice for the virus, and the results were negative both times. But he has pneumonia, which is often a sign of the virus that appears before it can be identified through testing.

The Westerdam was allowed to dock in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Feb. 4, but was turned away in Taipei, Taiwan, and by ports in Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and the US territory of Guam, according to local news media reports and a relative of passengers onboard. With Holland America insisting that no one on the Westerdam was infected, Cambodia agreed on Thursday to let it dock.

After Malaysia announced that the American passenger had become ill, the Kaohsiung Department of Health asked taxi drivers who had driven passengers to report in for health checks, The Taipei Times reported.

The global fight against the coronavirus is complicated by the fact that different countries may have different levels of disease surveillance and prevention measures. While the World Health Organization provides guidance, it is up to each country to enforce these standards, including whether to quarantine people who may have been exposed or to stop them from traveling.

In all, more than 68,500 people have been infected and at least 1,669 have died worldwide, officials have said. The vast majority of cases, and all but a few of the deaths, have been in mainland China, with the heaviest concentration in Hubei province.