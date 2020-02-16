RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil is ramping up toward the world’s most famous Carnival celebrations and already the dogs have had their day.

Dozens of costumed dogs joined their owners in a traditional pre-Carnival parade Sunday along Avenida Atlantica bordering Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach.

“At first it seemed very strange, they were agitated, but now they enjoy a lot. It’s an opportunity for them to play with other friends”, said Claudia Idelfonso, who arrived with Bianca, a schnauzer, and Luna, a mutt wearing what looked like a Hawaiian lei.