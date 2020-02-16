Personal interactions of this kind between Arabs and Jews are still rare in Jerusalem, more than five decades after the Israeli military captured the eastern part of the city from Jordan. But the situation is changing, though more because of practical realities on both sides than a shared vision of coexistence.

‘‘Name, date of birth, address,’’ he says writing the Hebrew words on a board and correcting the women’s pronunciation as they ask questions.

JERUSALEM — It’s a stormy evening, but a handful of women from the Arab neighborhood of Sur Baher have still made the effort to arrive for their weekly Hebrew class. Their teacher, an Orthodox Jew with the strings of his prayer shawl dangling at his hips, focuses on key words and phrases they will need to compile a résumé.

A recent effort by Israel to improve living conditions in East Jerusalem and better integrate the Arab population reflects at least in part the strategic interest of cementing Israeli sovereignty. For Palestinians, it could be a chance to better their economic circumstances. For both, it’s an uneasy acceptance that the other side is here to stay.

For decades, the Israeli-run City Council largely ignored Arab communities in East Jerusalem, spending relatively less on their education system, infrastructure, and public transport, while building permits for the expanding population were difficult to obtain. At the same time, land in the area was allocated for new Jewish neighborhoods, viewed as illegal settlements by most of the world.

In turn, Palestinians, who make up just over a third of the city’s estimated 900,000 residents, rejected Israeli sovereignty, at times violently.

Israelis call Jerusalem their ‘‘eternal, undivided capital,’’ a position endorsed last month in President Trump’s peace plan. Palestinians say East Jerusalem should be the capital of their future state. Most countries say the final status of the city should be resolved through negotiations.

In the past three years, the Israeli government has approved plans to improve conditions in East Jerusalem, designating nearly $50 million to upgrade waste and sewage systems as well as enhancing transportation and adding more classrooms. There has also been a push for more Arab schools to adopt the Israeli curriculum, including Hebrew instruction, a move some local residents say is an effort to erase Palestinian identity. Despite resistance from some in Israel, there has also been an easing of the process for approving building permits.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in East Jerusalem residents obtaining Israeli citizenship. Last year, about 1,200 Palestinians were granted citizenship, the most ever, according to Israel’s Interior Ministry. Most Palestinians living in Jerusalem hold residency cards allowing them to work in Israel and receive state benefits.

Growing up in Sur Baher, Hind Abeera, 31, studied according to the Palestinian curriculum and never had the opportunity to learn Hebrew. Now, as an adult and a mother, she needs it.

‘‘All our lives are in Hebrew,’’ Abeera said. ‘‘When we take our children to the doctor or to the hospital, we are dependent on Hebrew. If I want to find any job in Jerusalem, then I need to speak it.’’

Miri Shalem, chief executive of the Institute for Zionist Strategies, which runs the Hebrew study program for adults, said since the first class opened in 2018, the program has expanded to 10 more classes for some 200 people and that they can’t keep up with the demand. The initiative, she said, came from a desire to see more interaction between the communities.

Jerusalem’s deputy mayor, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, said a recent survey of East Jerusalem families found 50 percent wanted their children’s studies to adhere to the Israeli curriculum because it is more modern and would offer greater opportunities.

Since being elected in 2018, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion says he has made it a priority to improve the overall quality of life in Arab East Jerusalem. His focus, he said, is on bolstering education, fixing roads and infrastructure, and enhancing sanitation.

He has also turned his attention to fighting violence and crime, particularly in East Jerusalem. In recent months, however, he has faced criticism from Arab residents who say the police have been cracking down too harshly in Palestinian neighborhoods.

‘‘It is not a simple issue, but my job is to make sure that all residents of this city feel like residents,’’ Lion said in a recent interview.