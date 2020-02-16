BAGHDAD — At least four rockets hit near the sprawling US Embassy in Baghdad and an Iraqi base hosting American troops inside the Green Zone early Sunday, but caused no casualties and only minor damage, US and Iraqi officials said.

The attack came just before 3:30 a.m. local time, according to Colonel Myles B. Caggins III, a spokesman for the US military operation in Iraq. He only said the rockets hit the base hosting US and other coalition forces.

However, three Iraqi security officials said two of the rockets fell inside the US Embassy compound, while another hit near the coalition base. The Iraqi officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.