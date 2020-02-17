JOHANNESBURG — Former South African president F.W. de Klerk on Monday apologized and withdrew his statement that the country’s former harsh system of racial separation known as apartheid was not a crime against humanity.
De Klerk, the last president under apartheid, caused an uproar with the comment during an interview last week with state broadcaster SABC.
De Klerk announced the release of Nelson Mandela from prison 30 years ago, paving the way for the end of apartheid and South Africa’s first all-race elections in 1994, which saw Mandela voted into power.
De Klerk was later awarded a Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela for their role in the country’s transition.
However, de Klerk’s views on apartheid have remained divisive. His latest comments came as South Africa celebrated the 30th anniversary of Mandela’s release.
Fellow Nobel Peace laureate and former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu urged de Klerk to withdraw his latest remarks.
De Klerk’s foundation said it was withdrawing the statement and apologized for the “confusion, anger, and hurt that it has caused.”
Apartheid was declared a crime against humanity by the United Nations in 1973. The UN was among the organizations criticizing de Klerk for his statement.
De Klerk said he aligned himself with the Rome Statute, which created the International Criminal Court, and which includes the crime of apartheid as a crime against humanity.
ASSOCIATED PRESS