JOHANNESBURG — Former South African president F.W. de Klerk on Monday apologized and withdrew his statement that the country’s former harsh system of racial separation known as apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

De Klerk, the last president under apartheid, caused an uproar with the comment during an interview last week with state broadcaster SABC.

De Klerk announced the release of Nelson Mandela from prison 30 years ago, paving the way for the end of apartheid and South Africa’s first all-race elections in 1994, which saw Mandela voted into power.