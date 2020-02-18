The vote, held in September amid a record number of Taliban attacks intended to destabilize the election, had itself been repeatedly delayed and marred by uncertainty as a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban over the future of Afghanistan was nearing finalization. But President Trump snubbed the talks just weeks before the election was expected, opening the way for the vote to proceed.

Just hours after the announcement, Ghani’s leading challenger, Abdullah Abdullah — who accuses Afghanistan’s election commission of favoring the incumbent — also declared himself the winner and said that he would form a government of his own.

KABUL — President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday was declared the winner of Afghanistan’s presidential vote after months of delayed results and bitter dispute. But the announcement threatened to tip the country into a full-blown political crisis on the cusp of a US peace deal with the Taliban.

Now, with those negotiations resumed and a conditional date announced for the signing of an agreement between the United States and the Taliban, the fresh political crisis risks derailing that fragile process, which was expected to open the way for negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban over the country’s political future.

Abdullah and several other candidates have disputed roughly 300,000 votes from a low turnout of about 1.8 million. Among those were 100,000 ballots registered in the system either before or after voting hours — in some cases by weeks or months.

Abdullah’s supporters say those were fraudulent votes cast in favor of Ghani. The election commission has attributed the irregularities to human error in setting the time and date of devices that recorded the votes.

In a news conference announcing the result after an audit of about 15 percent of the total vote, the election commission’s chief said that Ghani had won with the narrowest of margins — 50.64 percent of the vote, just surpassing the 50 percent minimum required for a win. Abdullah received 39.5 percent, according to the commission.

The win puts Ghani in position for another five-year term as president.

“This is not just an election victory,” he said, flanked by his running mates, after the result was announced. “This is the victory of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. This is the victory of the people’s wishes.”

Hours later, however, Abdullah appeared in a televised address surrounded by his own supporters.

“I asked those who believe in democracy, in a healthy future for this country, in citizens’ rights to stand up to fraud and to not accept this fraudulent result,” Abdullah said. “We are the winners based on clean votes, and we declare our victory. We will form the inclusive government.”

In the days leading up to the announcement, Abdullah’s strongmen supporters had already threatened the formation of a parallel government if their grievances — which Ghani’s team sees as obstructionism so that the opposition can get a share of the power — were not taken into account.

Abdul Rashid Dostum, one of Abdullah’s main supporters and a powerful strongman who was previously Ghani’s vice president, said at a recent gathering: “Even if they put a knife on my throat, even if they hang me, I will not accept an announcement based on fraud.”