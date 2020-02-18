A judge read the verdicts, clearing nine of the 16 defendants and ordering the release of Kavala, the only one imprisoned, as applause broke out in a packed courtroom in Silivri, west of Istanbul, according to a journalist who was present.

The activists, including Osman Kavala, a prominent philanthropist, were accused of instigating the 2013 Gezi Park protests that began as a sit-in in Istanbul opposing a plan to build a shopping mall and grew into nationwide protests against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was then prime minister.

ISTANBUL — In a surprise verdict, a Turkish court ruled Tuesday to acquit a group of civil society activists charged with attempting to overthrow the government, after a trial that legal observers said was marred by irregularities and part of a broader effort by the authorities to quash political dissent.

Advertisement

Prosecutors retained the right to appeal the acquittals. It was not immediately clear whether seven additional defendants who live abroad and were tried in absentia would face any further legal action.

Late Tuesday, the chief public prosecutor’s office announced it had issued a new arrest warrant for Kavala on a charge related to an attempted coup in July 2016, state media reported.

The Gezi trial, as the case came to be known, was closely watched as a test of Turkey’s political climate at a moment when the government is clamping down on enemies and opponents, and as critics have accused Erdogan of strengthening his influence over Turkey’s judiciary.

The crackdown accelerated after the 2016 coup attempt. The authorities arrested thousands of followers of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Muslim cleric accused of masterminding the failed coup. Thousands of other people the government linked to the Gulen movement were dismissed from their jobs.

The dragnet reached beyond Gulen’s followers to include members of opposition political parties, journalists, university professors, civil society activists, and others.

Advertisement

The defendants in the Gezi trial included filmmakers, an early childhood development specialist, an architect, and urban planners.

A 657-page government indictment accused the defendants of inciting the protests with the backing of George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist. The indictment cast the Gezi demonstrations as part of a vast conspiracy linked to international protest movements such as Occupy Wall Street and as a precursor to the 2016 coup attempt.

Kavala, 63, the best-known defendant in the case, founded Anadolu Kultur, an organization that promotes diversity, culture, and human rights. He had been in custody since November 2017, enduring a long pretrial detention that drew criticism from human rights groups around the world. In December, the European Court of Human Rights said in a ruling that Turkish authorities had provided insufficient evidence for his continued detention and ordered his release.

‘‘We really were not expecting this,’’ Can Atalay, a lawyer and one of the defendants, told reporters after the verdict and before the new charge against Kavala was announced.

‘‘What can we say? We can hope that things will change for the better,’’ he said.

Turkey’s judiciary faces another test Wednesday, when a separate trial involving human rights activists charged with terrorism-related crimes is expected to conclude. The defendants in that case include Idil Eser, Amnesty International’s former Turkey director, and 10 other human rights workers who were arrested in 2017.

‘‘Today’s judgement was a touchstone for Turkish justice and we hope it signals a shift in political climate in the country and brings to an end these politically motivated prosecutions,’’ Milena Buyum, Amnesty’s Turkey campaigner, said in a statement.

Advertisement

‘‘We also hope this decision bodes well ahead of tomorrow’s critical verdict for 11 human rights activists, including former Amnesty leaders, who face sentences of up to 15 years,’’ she said. ‘‘It is time for Turkey to end the relentless crackdown on dissenting voices and acquit all those facing trumped up political charges.’’