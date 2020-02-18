SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — A hotel watchman has been convicted of killing a Florida tourist staying at an Airbnb lodging in Costa Rica and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The court in Pavas found on Monday that Bismark Espinoza Martínez had taken advantage of his position at the Villa Le Mas hotel in Escazu to enter the rooms where Carla Stefaniak was staying and to kill her.

Stefaniak, an insurance agent from Hallandale Beach, Fla., had come to Costa Rica to celebrate her 36th birthday. She had checked into the small hotel on Nov. 27 and had been scheduled to fly home the next day.