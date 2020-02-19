Australia, working on Malaysia’s behalf, coordinated what became the largest search in aviation history, but it failed to find the plane before the search ended in 2017.

Abbott was prime minister when the plane carrying 239 people vanished on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

PERTH, Australia — Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has said the “top levels” of the Malaysian government long suspected that the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 almost six years ago was a mass murder-suicide by the pilot.

Speaking in a Sky News documentary, Abbott said high-ranking Malaysian officials believed veteran pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah deliberately downed the jet.

Advertisement

“My very clear understanding, from the very top levels of the Malaysian government, is that from very, very early on, they thought it was murder-suicide by the pilot,” said Abbott, who was Australia’s prime minister from 2013 to 2015.

“I’m not going to say who said what to whom, but let me reiterate, I want to be absolutely crystal clear, it was understood at the highest levels that this was almost certainly murder-suicide by the pilot.”

In response, Malaysia’s former prime minister and police chief said there was no conclusive proof of pilot suicide.

Former prime minister Najib Razak told the Free Malaysia Today online news portal that a possible pilot suicide was never ruled out but it would be “unfair and legally irresponsible’’ to pin the blame on Zaharie since the black boxes have not been found.

Malaysian police chief Abdul Hamid Bador, who was one of the investigators, told local media that there was no evidence of Zaharie’s involvement. Former Malaysian transport minister Hishammuddin Hussein said investigators had “explored every single lead and possibility’’ but found no conclusive answer.

associated press