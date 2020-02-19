COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s prime minister said Wednesday that the government has decided to withdraw from cosponsorship of a 2015 UN Human Rights Council resolution calling for the investigation of allegations of war crimes committed during the nation’s long civil war.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s announcement came days after the US State Department imposed a travel ban on Sri Lanka’s army commander, Shavendra Silva, and his family over alleged human rights violations in the final stages of the civil war in 2009.

“The people should be the judge of how fair this is,’’ Rajapaksa said.