ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia’s government on Thursday accepted the resignation of the country’s chief state attorney after he was forced to step down for being a Freemason.

The government said it would ask lawmakers to confirm the resignation of State’s Attorney Drzen Jelenic, who came under fire after he acknowledged his membership in a Masonic lodge.

Jelenic initially refused to resign, saying that being a member of the fraternal organization did not affect his independence. However, the prime minister and other Croatian officials insisted he leave his post as the country’s top prosecutor.