JUBA, South Sudan — South Sudan’s rival leaders on Thursday announced they have agreed to form a coalition government just two days before the deadline, a breakthrough after months of delays and a major step in the emergence from a five-year civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people in the world’s youngest nation.

The rival leaders had twice missed deadlines in the past year to form the transitional government that is expected to lead to elections in three years’ time. Without that new government, many feared, South Sudan might slide into fighting again.

Opposition leader Riek Machar told reporters in the capital, Juba, he, and President Salva Kiir agreed that after the government’s formation they will resolve any outstanding issues laid out in a September 2018 peace deal. Machar said he is confident they will address them all.