LONDON — An attacker entered London Central Mosque during afternoon prayer and stabbed a 70-year-old prayer leader Thursday before being subdued by worshippers and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.
People who attend the mosque regularly said they were familiar with the suspect, and the Metropolitan Police said they were not treating the stabbing as an act of terrorism. The victim’s wound was not considered life-threatening, police said. The injured man was a muezzin, the person who leads the call to prayer, and he had just begun singing when he was assaulted, the mosque said in a statement.
“The attacker was apprehended by the worshippers until the police arrived and arrested him,” the mosque’s statement read.
Advertisement
Magdi Yousef, a regular worshipper who witnessed the assault, said the suspect was a friend of the victim’s and that he often saw the two of them together.
“He seemed like a nice man, very calm and quiet,” he said. Today, he added, the man came into the mosque and sat behind the victim.
“Then he took out a big knife and stabbed him in the neck,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. I don’t know why. He did not seem like a dangerous person.”
Mustafa Field, director of the charity Faiths Forum for London and a regular worshipper at the mosque, said the suspect had been coming to the mosque for the last six months and described him as a “vulnerable man” with possible mental health issues.
New York Times