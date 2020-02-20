“The new immigration system roundly fails to understand the lived experience of women, many of whom are prevented from accessing paid work by the weight of unpaid work — caring for children, older people, and those with disabilities — that successive governments rely upon them to do,” said Sophie Walker, chief executive of the Young Women’s Trust, a British feminist organization.

The new points-based system will give precedence to occupations in which women are underrepresented, favor male migrants over female, and deepen gender inequality, according to the Women’s Budget Group, an independent network that promotes gender equality.

The British government’s plan for a post-Brexit immigration overhaul was designed to wean the economy off its reliance on cheap foreign labor. But in the process, women’s groups warned Thursday, women will suffer disproportionately.

Under the new rules, which will be implemented next January, applicants will be required to receive a job offer with a salary of at least 25,600 pounds ($33,000). The salary threshold will be lower in special cases where there might be a shortage in skills, such as in nursing.

By and large, however, that requirement will work against women, who are more likely to work in sectors like home and senior care that are relatively poorly compensated, even though the skill levels of such women are relatively high, women’s advocates say.

“Care workers’ average annual salaries stand at just 17,000 pounds ($22,000), not because care work is ‘low-skilled,’ but because the workforce is 80 percent female and therefore undervalued and underpaid,” said Mandu Reid, the leader of the Women’s Equality Party.

Imposing the salary requirement would mean “shutting out care workers, piling pressure on women to take on yet more unpaid care, and widening the existing social care gap between need and provision,” she said.

Women are also four times more likely than men to leave paid work to shoulder unpaid caring responsibilities for children and older relatives. This is one cause of the gender pay gap and gender inequality, the Women’s Budget Group found.

As a result of these inequities, major industries like food production, hospitality, health, and social care that rely on female migrant workers are likely to see staff shortages after the new measures are put in place.

In the points-based system, the government gives top priority to scientists, engineers, academics, and graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, once again to the detriment of women because of the gender disparities in those professions.

“There is a great emphasis on wanting to attract scientists to the UK under the new system, but it is another well-known fact that women are underrepresented in the sciences,” said Adrienne Yong, a lecturer in law at the City Law School in London.

“That the UK will give a PhD in STEM subjects 10 more points than PhDs in other subjects already puts women on a back foot,” she said, “as there is already a problem with female students doing STEM subjects, much less continuing further education to a doctoral level with that specialism.”

On Wednesday, the Cabinet minister responsible for migration policy, Priti Patel, suggested that around 8 million “economically inactive” people in Britain could be trained to fill such shortages, but experts say that many of those people are women who are already providing full-time care for children and families.

“It feels like they just want us to fill the badly paid jobs while the men and foreigners will get the higher-paying jobs,” said Amy Pears, a mother of three who left her job as a professional caregiver and went on benefits in 2015 because she could not afford child care. “My mother is disabled, so between her and the three children, I have my hands full.”

The Women’s Equality Party says that without substantial government investment in child and elder care, women are put into a position where they simply cannot work.

“These shortsighted plans are in fact more likely to exacerbate the shortages in formal care, leaving it to women to pick up unpaid [labor] and increase the number of ‘economically inactive’ full-time carers,” Reid said.