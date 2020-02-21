At least 500 prisoners and guards, in at least four different prisons across three provinces, had been infected with the virus, officials announced Friday. More than 200 have been detected in one prison in the city of Jining, 450 miles east of Wuhan, the city at the center of the epidemic. Officials suggested that the Jining outbreak may have been tied to a coughing prison guard who turned out to be infected.

HONG KONG — Chinese authorities announced hundreds of new coronavirus cases in Chinese prisons Friday, underscoring the fast-spreading and unpredictable nature of the virus, which has popped up in far-flung areas with little known connection to the outbreak’s epicenter.

The new cases, confirmed in the previous 24 hours, raised the overall total of infections in China above 75,000. The death toll in the country rose by 118, to 2,236.

The new clusters showed, once again, the difficulty in judging the scale of China’s epidemic, amid concerns about underreporting and rapidly shifting definitions of confirmed cases. Before the prisoners’ infections were announced, Hubei province, where the outbreak began, had already released a count of new infections in the previous 24 hours.

Later Friday, officials there said they had revised the count because they had received a handwritten tally of infected prisoners late Thursday night. The prison system was not connected to the rest of the province’s disease reporting system, they said, renewing questions about the counting of cases and prompting a rare official acknowledgment that constantly changing tallies had sown confusion and mistrust.

“The adjustment of these data has aroused great attention from the society and cast doubt on the numbers,” said Tu Yuanchao, deputy director of the Hubei Provincial Health and Health Commission, at a news conference Friday, referring to both the addition of the prisoners’ cases and recent adjustments to how Hubei defines a confirmed case.

The infected prisoners were among several surging counts Friday. The number of cases in South Korea continued to soar, as officials there confirmed 100 new cases and the country’s second death. The new figures brought that country’s total number of infections to 204, the world’s largest number of cases outside of China and Japan.

Eighty-seven of the 100 new cases in South Korea were connected to a church in the southeastern part of the country. Officials said a 61-year-old woman who tested positive earlier this week, and who had attended services at the church, may have spread the virus there.

Infections in prisons may be especially concerning because of the risks of rapid transmission among people in close quarters.

There might be limited space available to isolate patients, who would probably be crowded indoors, in high-density situations, said Dr. Benjamin Cowling, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong. “It’s a really difficult situation to prevent transmission from occurring,” he said.

In a sign of the risks posed by the clusters in prisons, nearly a dozen officials were dismissed Friday in relation to the outbreaks, according to media reports. Among them were the party secretary of the provincial justice department in Shandong province, home to Jining, and a warden and party secretary at a prison in Zhejiang.

Also Friday, the Communist Party’s Central Committee, a group of about 370 senior officials, sent an investigative team to Shandong province, to probe the prison outbreak there, according to People’s Daily, the party’s main newspaper.

Authorities in Shandong said in a statement that they would “quickly set up a hospital” on prison grounds.

The virus is also spreading even in places that might be expected to have the closest monitoring and prevention. In Beijing, a spike in cases at two hospitals raised fears that the epidemic could be growing in a city so far largely spared from extensive infections.

An outbreak there would have great symbolic resonance, especially as central authorities have urged workers to restart the economy, and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, recently touted “visible progress” in fighting the epidemic.