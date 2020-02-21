LONDON — A yellow school bus with a banner depicting the face of Britain’s Prince Andrew drove past Buckingham Palace on Friday, urging him to testify in the investigation of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The stunt, organized by American lawyer Gloria Allred, sought to pressure Queen Elizabeth II’s son to reveal what he might know about the disgraced financier.

Allred represents some of Epstein’s victims and has demanded that Andrew cooperates.