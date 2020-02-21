The party maintains that the 191 million baht loan, equivalent to about $6 million, was legitimate, and that the campaign financing rules are so ambiguous that it would have been impossible to know whether the loan contravened them. Other political parties have taken out loans without any legal ramifications.

The Future Forward Party was found to have violated a law governing political parties by accepting a loan from its young tycoon leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, to fund an electoral campaign.

BANGKOK — Thailand’s most dynamic political force in years was ordered disbanded Friday by the country’s Constitutional Court, in a ruling that rights groups say is part of a pattern of judicial harassment aimed at smothering democracy.

For a country where the same politicians and army generals have dominated politics for decades, the Future Forward Party offered something fresh.

In elections last year, the first since an army coup in 2014, all of Future Forward’s candidates were first-time entrants. The party didn’t even exist a year before the elections.

Despite its neophyte status, the progressive opposition force surged to a third-place finish in the elections, capturing 81 of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives. (It now has 76.)

But the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Friday has blunted Future Forward’s political future, even if its founders have said they will simply form another political party.

Any replacement party will be shorn of its senior leadership. In addition to dissolving the party, the Constitutional Court’s ruling means that Future Forward’s senior executives will be banned from politics for 10 years.

Even before Future Forward’s strong finish in last year’s elections, party leaders began facing legal challenges that critics of Prayuth Chan-ocha, the 2014 coup leader who is now prime minister, say are designed to hobble a viable opposition.