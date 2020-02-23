PARIS — The founder of a French charity who helped improve the lives of people with learning disabilities for more than a half-century had also engaged in “manipulative sexual relationships” with at least six women, the charity has revealed in a new internal report.

The report, released last week by the French-based charity, L’Arche International, said that Jean Vanier, the charity’s founder, had relationships with women from 1970 to 2005 that were at turns “inappropriate,” “coercive” or “nonconsensual.”

None of the women who said they had been abused by Vanier had a disability. Some worked in the community, and some were nuns, according to the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail.