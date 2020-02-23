PARIS — The founder of a French charity who helped improve the lives of people with learning disabilities for more than a half-century had also engaged in “manipulative sexual relationships” with at least six women, the charity has revealed in a new internal report.
The report, released last week by the French-based charity, L’Arche International, said that Jean Vanier, the charity’s founder, had relationships with women from 1970 to 2005 that were at turns “inappropriate,” “coercive” or “nonconsensual.”
None of the women who said they had been abused by Vanier had a disability. Some worked in the community, and some were nuns, according to the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail.
Advertisement
Vanier, a Canadian religious leader who founded the charity in 1964, died in Paris last year at age 90.
The inquiry was commissioned in 2019 by the nonprofit charity after suspicions were raised as far back as 2014 by “two women denouncing serious sexual misconduct” committed by Thomas Philippe, a Catholic priest and scholar whom Vanier a considered a spiritual father.
The investigation was carried out by British-based GCPS Consulting, which collected testimonies of women who reported “similar facts” associated with highly unusual “spiritual or mystical explanations used to justify these behaviors,” the report said.
NEW YORK TIMES