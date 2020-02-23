JERUSALEM — Israeli military jets targeted sites linked to Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, hours after militants from the group fired more than 20 rockets into Israeli territory.

The exchange came after a Palestinian news agency posted graphic footage showing an Israeli army bulldozer dragging the body of a Palestinian man — who Israel said was part of a ‘‘terror squad’’ — who was killed as he placed an explosive device along the border fence.

The sudden flare-up followed weeks of relative quiet as Egypt attempts to broker a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas, the militant Islamist faction that rules the Gaza Strip. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars in the past decade, and there have been many other flare-ups in violence.