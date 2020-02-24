BERLIN — A man drove his car into a carnival parade in a German town Monday, according to police, wounding more than a dozen people, including children, and shaking a country already on edge in the wake of a racist shooting that left several dead last week.

Police gave conflicting reports as to whether the crash was intentional. While one spokesman told reporters at the scene that the crash had been deliberate, a spokeswoman for North Hesse regional police later said that the motive was not yet clear.

Authorities canceled all other parades across the central state of Hesse, where the incident took place.