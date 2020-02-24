BERLIN — A man drove his car into a carnival parade in a German town Monday, according to police, wounding more than a dozen people, including children, and shaking a country already on edge in the wake of a racist shooting that left several dead last week.
Police gave conflicting reports as to whether the crash was intentional. While one spokesman told reporters at the scene that the crash had been deliberate, a spokeswoman for North Hesse regional police later said that the motive was not yet clear.
Authorities canceled all other parades across the central state of Hesse, where the incident took place.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the small town of Volkmarsen. It came after a racist extremist killed nine people Wednesday in the city of Hanau, 135 miles to the south. In that attack, the gunman was later found dead, alongside his mother.
Residents of Volkmarsen, a town of about 7,000, had gathered to celebrate Shrove Monday, when thousands of Germans dress up and throng the streets for carnival parades, which are particularly popular in Roman Catholic regions in the country’s west and south.
Images from the area of the crash showed a scene of destruction. A silver Mercedes station wagon, believed to be the car that had crashed into the crowd, could be seen on the street outside a supermarket, surrounded by police officers and carnival-goers dressed up as clowns and animals.
Beside the vehicle were scattered the wheels of a child’s wagon, its wooden sides splintered.
