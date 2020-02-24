After two weeks on the ground in China, a team sent by the WHO concluded that the Draconian measures China imposed a month ago may have saved hundreds of thousands of people from infection. Such measures — sealing off cities, shutting down businesses and schools, ordering people to remain indoors — have provoked anger in China and could be difficult to replicate in democratic countries with a greater emphasis on protecting civil liberties.

BEIJING — As new cases of the coronavirus spiked on two continents, the World Health Organization warned Monday that the world was not ready for a major outbreak, even as it praised China’s aggressive efforts to wrest the epidemic under control.

“There’s no question that China’s bold approach to the rapid spread of this new respiratory pathogen has changed the course of what was a rapidly escalating and continues to be a deadly epidemic,” said Bruce Aylward, a Canadian doctor and epidemiologist who has overseen international campaigns to fight Ebola and polio and who led the WHO delegation.

The epidemic has already killed more than 2,500 people in China, mostly in Hubei province, where the outbreak began in December, and infected more than 77,000 people. But the number of new infections in China has been steadily dropping, giving officials in the country confidence that the extraordinary measures have been effective in blunting the virus’s spread.

There are concerns, however, that as people begin returning to work in China, the virus could flare up again.

At the same time, new cases are escalating outside China. In Italy, where there has been an eruption of more than 150 cases, authorities have locked down at least 10 towns, closed schools in major cities, and canceled sporting events — all moves that are echoes of China’s tactics, if not quite as Draconian.

In Iran, the outbreak has killed at least 12 people as of Monday, the largest number of coronavirus-linked deaths outside China. South Korea on Monday reported 231 additional cases, bringing the nation’s total to 833 cases and seven deaths. Aylward said responding swiftly and aggressively to contain outbreaks and treat those infected was paramount.

“We have all got to look at our systems because none of them work fast enough,” Aylward said.

The virus that has crippled China for more than a month now threatens to become a pandemic that could touch virtually every part of the globe. Stock markets in Asia, Europe, and North America plunged Monday as investors worried that the economic disruption the outbreak has already caused in China is all but certain to have a wider effect.

In the United States, the Trump administration, after weeks of pleading from Congress, is moving to request emergency funding to bolster its coronavirus response efforts, alerting lawmakers that it would send a request as soon as Monday afternoon.

The size and the scope of the funding request were still unknown as of Monday, but Congress is likely to increase whatever amount the Trump administration asks for, according to a congressional aide with knowledge of the planning.

China, which was the source of the outbreak, might also offer solutions, according to Chinese officials and the WHO’s assessment, despite the confusion and obfuscation that slowed the government’s initial efforts to respond to what was then a mysterious new illness appearing in hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter, in December.

Since late January, the Chinese government has put at least 760 million people — more than half of its population — under residential lockdowns of varying strictness, from checkpoints at building entrances to hard limits on going outdoors, according to a New York Times analysis of government announcements in provinces and major cities.

While China’s reporting has been at times confused — with changes to its method of counting causing huge swings in daily tolls — the overall trend since the middle of this month has indicated a slowing in the rate of infections.

On Sunday, 24 Chinese provinces reported no new cases. Six of them lowered their emergency response measures. In Hubei province there were 398 new cases, the second consecutive day in which the number of new cases declined.

“The decline we are seeing is real,” Aylward said.

Even so, the death toll continues to rise, with 150 deaths reported Sunday, the highest in nearly three weeks. In total, 2,592 people in China have been killed by the virus.

Many health specialists agree it is premature to celebrate given the highly contagious nature of the virus and the potential for a new surge in cases when millions of people go back to work in China or when travel restrictions are lifted.

But they generally agreed with the WHO’s assessment on China’s measures.

“The containment definitely worked in China,” said Leo Poon, head of the public health laboratory sciences division at the University of Hong Kong. “The question now is whether similar policies can be applied in other countries.”

In a speech Sunday, China’s leader, Xi Jinping, called the epidemic the country’s most serious public health crisis and said it was “the most difficult to prevent and control” since the founding of the People’s Republic.

The epidemic has already severely disrupted life and commerce — as well as the Communist Party’s annual legislative conferences that had been scheduled to begin in Beijing in early March. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress announced Monday that it had postponed the conferences indefinitely.

Xi said controlling the outbreak in Wuhan and Hubei as well as preventing the epidemic from spreading to Beijing, the capital, were the country’s top two strategic goals. He pledged more progrowth policies to help overcome the epidemic.

China was following its playbook from the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak of 2002-03, said Heymann, a former chief of communicable diseases at the WHO, when it was “able to stop outbreaks outside the epicenter in Guangdong province by meticulous outbreak containment and control.”

The real test could be yet to come. As China moves to restart its economy, the coronavirus could flare up again.

“There is an acute recognition here that just as we — the Chinese — forced the tail of this outbreak down, it could come back up again as people start to move again, the shops start to open, the restaurants open, the schools open,” Aylward said. “It’s a risk.”