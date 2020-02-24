UNITED NATIONS — The UN Security Council on Monday reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
This was the first Security Council press statement on the issue since President Trump unveiled a plan three weeks ago to resolve the decades-old conflict. His plan sided with Israel on most of the conflict’s main sticking points, and the Palestinians rejected it outright.
The UN statement, which was approved by all 15 council members including the United States, made no mention of Trump’s plan. It also didn’t directly address Palestinian demands for an independent state including all of the West Bank and East Jerusalem and the removal of many of the more than 700,000 Israeli settlers from these areas.
But the UN statement did voice the council’s support for a two-state solution “recalling previous relevant UN resolutions, and in accordance with international law.” The statement was drafted by Belgium, which holds the council presidency this month.
Security Council resolutions have in the past called for a two-state solution based on 1967 lines, and the UN has repeatedly called Israeli settlements illegal.
The statement came amid two days of intense fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip. There were no reports of civilian casualties on either side.
Trump’s plan, announced at the White House in late January with much fanfare, grants Israel sovereignty over large parts of the occupied West Bank, and falls far short of the Palestinian dream of an independent state. Instead, it calls for giving them limited autonomy over a disjointed archipelago of land.
Under its terms, the proposed Palestinian state would be demilitarized and Israel would retain overall security control.
