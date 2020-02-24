UNITED NATIONS — The UN Security Council on Monday reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This was the first Security Council press statement on the issue since President Trump unveiled a plan three weeks ago to resolve the decades-old conflict. His plan sided with Israel on most of the conflict’s main sticking points, and the Palestinians rejected it outright.

The UN statement, which was approved by all 15 council members including the United States, made no mention of Trump’s plan. It also didn’t directly address Palestinian demands for an independent state including all of the West Bank and East Jerusalem and the removal of many of the more than 700,000 Israeli settlers from these areas.