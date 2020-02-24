LOME, Togo — Togo’s electoral commission said Monday the country’s president has easily won a fourth term, extending the grip his family has had on power since 1967, while the opposition alleged organized fraud.

The commission announced overnight that President Faure Gnassingbe received 72 percent of the votes in preliminary results. The West African nation’s constitutional court will make the final, official announcement.

The political opposition, which for years has called for new leadership, said several of their delegates were prevented from voting Saturday. Internet access was restricted on election day.