LOME, Togo — Togo’s electoral commission said Monday the country’s president has easily won a fourth term, extending the grip his family has had on power since 1967, while the opposition alleged organized fraud.
The commission announced overnight that President Faure Gnassingbe received 72 percent of the votes in preliminary results. The West African nation’s constitutional court will make the final, official announcement.
The political opposition, which for years has called for new leadership, said several of their delegates were prevented from voting Saturday. Internet access was restricted on election day.
Opposition candidate Agbeyome Kodjo, who was second with 18 percent of the vote, saw his home surrounded by the military as vote-counting began. The minister of security, General Damehame Yark, said it was done to ensure protection.
Kodjo said in a statement Sunday that “the data we have collected so far throughout the country indicate that we have won the election by 57 to 61 percent of the votes.’’ He called on the president to step down.
On Monday, Kodjo rejected the results, describing them as “concocted in the ruling party’s laboratory.” He added that “these fabricated numbers give the sense that we are in a real dictatorship, a dictatorship which wants nothing to do with democracy and doesn’t respect civil or political laws.”
