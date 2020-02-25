LONDON — Life expectancy for English women in the most deprived communities outside London declined over the last 10 years and stalled a century-long trend toward longer lives, according to a report published Tuesday that suggests government austerity was partly to blame for a widening health gap across England.

University College London epidemiology professor Michael Marmot, who led the research, described the findings about England’s “lost decade” as shocking. The damage to the population’s health and well-being from the failure to reduce economic health disparities is unprecedented, he said.

“The UK has been seen as a world leader in identifying and addressing health inequalities, but something dramatic is happening,’’ Marmot said. “Put simply, if health has stopped improving, it is a sign that society has stopped improving.’’