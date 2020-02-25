State hospitals in South Africa have sterilized some pregnant HIV-positive women without their consent, according to an investigation by the government’s Commission for Gender Equality.

The inquiry was prompted by a 2015 complaint by the nonprofit Women’s Legal Centre, which documented 48 cases where women were allegedly either forced or coerced into agreeing to the procedure while giving birth.

South Africa has the biggest HIV epidemic in the world, with a prevalence rate of 13 percent and about 7.7 million people living with the virus that causes AIDS. The impact of the epidemic on family structures and life expectancy has led to widespread stigmatization.