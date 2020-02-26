Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Boris Johnson of being a “part-time” prime minister after the premier failed to visit flood-stricken areas of the United Kingdom, choosing instead to remain at a government-owned country mansion during last week’s parliamentary recess.

Johnson has also drawn criticism from his own Conservative Party after heavy rainfall resulted in rivers bursting their banks across Britain, flooding homes and sparking a debate over river defenses and ways to prevent the problem. As Johnson was questioned in Parliament on Wednesday, police were evacuating residents in Shropshire as the home of the world’s first iron bridge, a UNESCO heritage site, was swamped.