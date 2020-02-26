MADRID — The Spanish government and the separatist leaders of Catalonia formally opened talks on Wednesday on how to resolve the festering political crisis provoked by the region’s separatist movement.
As expected, the three-hour meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Catalan regional chief Quim Torra and their teams did not lead to any major breakthroughs.
The two governments issued a joint statement afterward that said they had agreed to continue meeting every month, alternating between Madrid and Barcelona, the home to the regional Catalan government.
Torra repeated his demands for northeastern Catalonia to be allowed to hold an independence referendum and for the release of nine separatist leaders who are serving prison sentences for their role in an illegal 2017 secession attempt.
Advertisement
Sánchez has repeatedly promised that his government won’t consider an independence vote for the region. He has said instead that he will focus on improving the relations between Spain and the restive region, while also decreasing tensions in Catalonia caused by the divisive issue.
associated press