MADRID — The Spanish government and the separatist leaders of Catalonia formally opened talks on Wednesday on how to resolve the festering political crisis provoked by the region’s separatist movement.

As expected, the three-hour meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Catalan regional chief Quim Torra and their teams did not lead to any major breakthroughs.

The two governments issued a joint statement afterward that said they had agreed to continue meeting every month, alternating between Madrid and Barcelona, the home to the regional Catalan government.