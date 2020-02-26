ROME — After months in a Rome jail, a pair of boyhood pals from California went on trial Wednesday, accused of murdering an Italian police officer during a summer vacation in Italy.

The Carabinieri paramilitary officer, Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, was unarmed and on plainclothes assignment with his police partner when he was stabbed 11 times and left bleeding on a street near the Americans’ hotel in the early hours of July 26, 2019.

Prosecutors have alleged that Finnegan Lee Elder, now 20, thrust a 7-inch attack-style knife repeatedly into the police officer, while Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 19, scuffled nearby with the partner, Andrea Varriale, who was slightly injured.