ROME — After months in a Rome jail, a pair of boyhood pals from California went on trial Wednesday, accused of murdering an Italian police officer during a summer vacation in Italy.
The Carabinieri paramilitary officer, Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, was unarmed and on plainclothes assignment with his police partner when he was stabbed 11 times and left bleeding on a street near the Americans’ hotel in the early hours of July 26, 2019.
Prosecutors have alleged that Finnegan Lee Elder, now 20, thrust a 7-inch attack-style knife repeatedly into the police officer, while Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 19, scuffled nearby with the partner, Andrea Varriale, who was slightly injured.
Advertisement
Under Italian law, accomplices to an alleged murderer can also be charged with the murder itself.
In addition to the murder charge, both defendants are also charged with attempted extortion related to a drug deal gone bad, and resisting public officials.
The defendants have said they thought they were being attacked and acted in self-defense.
Both have told Italian investigators that they were swindled while trying to buy cocaine in the Trastevere neighborhood.
associated press