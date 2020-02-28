The race to form a government in Malaysia intensified rapidly late Friday, as interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s party turned to the coalition it helped oust less than two years ago.

Mahathir’s party dropped him as its candidate for the premiership and picked its president, Muhyiddin Yassin, backed by the Barisan Nasional coalition, which still counts former Prime Minister Najib Razak as a key figure despite his involvement in a scandal that made billions of dollars disappear and brought down the previous administration.

Malaysia has undergone a week of extreme political turmoil, which saw the implosion of the government less than halfway through its term after a power struggle boiled over and Mahathir resigned.