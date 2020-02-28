MANILA — A former Philippine foreign secretary warned Friday that the president’s decision to end a key US security pact will undermine the ability of American forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea.

Former Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 American military personnel, dozens of aircraft, and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration notified the US government two weeks ago that it intends to abrogate the 1998 agreement, which allows the entry of large numbers of American forces for joint training with Filipino troops and lays down the legal terms for their temporary stay.